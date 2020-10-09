Strike gold with $1,000 in gas awarded weekly during Terrible’s ‘Fuel’s Gold’ sweepstakes

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utahns have a chance to hit the mother lode during the upcoming Terrible’s Fuel’s Gold sweepstakes. Each week, $1,000 worth of gas will be awarded to one lucky winner.

“It’s something a little different,” said Bryan Breeden, vice president of marketing for Terrible Herbst. “2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people, so we wanted to create something fun.”

Terrible’s Fuel’s Gold kicked off Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 30. Over these nine weeks, customers should keep an eye out for small cards that have been placed on gas pumps at random. Each card has a QR code along with a unique secret code.

To enter the sweepstakes, customers must scan the QR code with their smartphone, download the Terrible’s Social House app when prompted and enter their name, email address and phone number, plus the secret code. One winner will be randomly selected each week to receive $1,000 in Chevron gas cards.

Customers can hunt for “Fuel’s Gold” at any of Terrible’s 144 convenience stores and more than 50 car washes across Utah, Nevada, Arizona and California. The more they shop, the better chance they have of getting lucky.

Terrible’s operates three Southern Utah locations, including a new convenience store in Springdale at the gateway to Zion National Park. The St. George and Washington City sites both have a car wash and are conveniently located along Interstate 15.

There is also a store in Mesquite, Nevada, and Breeden said Terrible’s is looking to expand further north into Iron County in the near future.

In the meantime, you can dig for Fuel’s Gold at any of the following participating Terrible’s locations:

4655 S. Pioneer Road, St. George.

934 N. Commerce Blvd., Washington City.

593 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

70 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Mesquite, Nevada.

810 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

‘Our goal has always been to give back’

Breeden expressed gratitude for the community recently voting Terrible’s as the top gas station and convenience store in the Best of Southern Utah 2020.

Terrible’s was founded by Jerry Herbst in 1959 and remains a family-owned business managed by his three sons. A motorsports enthusiast, Herbst gained recognition as a pioneer in desert racing during the 1970s and led the Terrible Herbst Motorsports off-road racing team until his death two years ago.

Based in Las Vegas, the company operates five casinos through JETT Gaming, four White Castle restaurants and is currently in the process of bringing Bob’s Big Boy diners back to southern Nevada, Breeden said.

“We’re not just your average convenience store and car wash organization,” he said. “We like to have a little bit of fun with the customers that shop with us.”

Terrible’s frequently organizes creative deals and giveaways to engage and reward their loyal customers. To celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2019, the company sold gas for 60 cents per gallon at eight different locations over an eight-week period.

While this is the first Fuel’s Gold sweepstakes, Breeden said it may become a recurring promotion in the future depending on participation and the feedback they receive from shoppers.

“Our goal has always been to give back to the communities which we serve,” he said. “It’s not just about the rewards; we want to give a deliberately different experience to our customers.”

Visit the Terrible’s website to find out more about Fuel’s Gold.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.