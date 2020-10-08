Iron County Student Athlete of the Week: Lina Biasi, Parowan soccer

Lina Biasi (No. 13) of Parowan prepares to kick the ball during a recent game, date and location not specified. | Photo courtesy of Parowan High School Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Parowan High School soccer player Lina Biasi has been named this week’s Iron County Student Athlete of the Week by Cedar City News.

Biasi, a senior forward, is one of the Rams’ top scorers, with 22 goals made so far this season, boosting her high school career total to 45 goals.

“Lina is a hard worker on and off the field,” Parowan head coach Becca Evans told Cedar City News. “She is a captain of the team this year and leads through her quiet but commanding example. She is constantly one to uplift other players, run an extra lap to help those struggling, and bring the passion into the game.”

Evans also cited Biasi’s versatility.

“She has played midfield, forward and striker during her career,” she said. “She is incredibly versatile and will perform in any position she is asked to play.”

Off the field, Biasi serves as the co-president of the school’s “Cool to Care” club. She also runs for the cross-country team was recently named homecoming queen.

“She is a naturally born leader who leads by quietly by example,” Evans said. “A lot of underclassmen look up and respect her. She’s the kind of person people like to be around.”

The Parowan soccer team, which currently has 10-4 overall record, 3-2 in 2A South division, will host Gunnison Valley in the regular season finale Thursday at 4 p.m.

This is the fourth in a regular series of Cedar City News articles featuring noteworthy Iron County high school athletes, as nominated by their coaches through their school athletic directors.

