2 vehicles collide when driver blows through light on Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash was set in motion when police said a driver, looking at a GPS device for directions, ran a red light at the intersection of Bluff Street and South Main. The incident sent one driver to the hospital and clogged afternoon traffic Thursday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash involving a Toyota Tundra and a white Hyundai Tucson.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV was injured and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News at the scene.

Additional officers were called in to direct traffic away from the scene, where the damaged vehicles were partially blocking several lanes of the large intersection.

At the time of the crash, the Hyundai was heading south on Bluff Street, while the Tundra was heading west toward Black Ridge Drive. Bangerter said that the Hyundai failed to stop at the red light and struck the front of the Tundra as the pickup continued through the intersection on a green light.

Following the initial impact, he said, both vehicles fish-tailed around and collided a second time, damaging the rear panels on both.

The driver of the Hyundai told officers she was looking at her GPS device as she was approaching the intersection and failed to see that the traffic light had turned red, Bangerter said. When she realized what had happened, it was too late to avoid the collision.

The Hyundai sustained extensive frontal damage, while the passenger’s side of the Tundra took the brunt of the impact. Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene. The driver of the Tundra was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai will be cited for the crash once officers follow-up with her at the hospital. Traffic was impacted for under an hour as responders tended to the scene and cleared the roadway.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.