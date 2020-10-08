You can now rejuvenate your skin without surgery at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser

Photo by studiokovac/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — At Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, Shannon Evans and her team of skin care specialists provide state-of-the-art treatments to fight the effects of aging and other imperfections with no surgery and minimal downtime.

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only clinic in St. George performing combination laser therapy, Evans said, which targets all three of the main skin layers: the epidermis, the dermis and the subcutaneous tissue. They also offer fillers and Botox to complement laser treatments, along with medical spa services including facials, chemical peels and dermaplaning.

Smoothing skin imperfections

Evans uses the Nordlys Frax 1550 skin resurfacing system for imperfections on the face, neck and chest, including wrinkles, age spots and scars. The laser works to smooth textural irregularities, reducing the appearance of flaws as well as improving overall skin texture.

Skin resurfacing also helps rejuvenate areas with sun damage or uneven pigmentation. Depending on skin integrity and the extent of the imperfections, improvement can be seen in as little as one treatment, but Evans said it usually takes three or more.

“The treatment takes a short time,” she said. “The skin is left intact, and healing and recovery are quick.”

Removing tattoos

The PicoWay Resolve system – also used to reduce wrinkles and acne scarring – facilitates minimally invasive tattoo removal. With this fractional laser, the epidermis remains intact, allowing patients to get back to their lives quickly without significant side effects, Evans said.

Ultra-short pulses produce a photoacoustic impact that effectively fractures multicolored ink particles without overheating the surrounding skin tissue.

Evans said results vary based on the size of the tattoo and the depth and color of the ink. For most clients, removing a tattoo takes several treatments spread across a period of about eight weeks.

Rejuvenating skin

Radiofrequency skin rejuvenation uses energy waves precisely directed into the skin in the form of a matrix. The heat of the laser stimulates the production of collagen and fibroblasts, helping to restore the elasticity that naturally decreases with age.

“Healthy skin around the dots accelerates the healing process of the skin,” Evans said, adding that after the treatment, new collagen and healthy skin cells are produced.

Skin rejuvenation treatments at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser also reduce mild to moderate wrinkles and superficial imperfections of skin tone and texture.

Fighting the effects of aging

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only clinic in Southern Utah offering the Profound system for laser skin tightening, Evans said, adding that the treatment has been clinically proven to restore the elasticity that decreases with age. In trials, Profound demonstrated a 100% response rate to facial wrinkles and a 94% improvement to cellulite severity with only one treatment.

“Minimally invasive bipolar radiofrequency energy is delivered into select layers of the skin, which triggers a strong wound-healing response resulting in collagen and elastin stimulation and growth,” Evans said.

Starting in their mid-20s, the average person loses collagen at a rate of about 1% per year. While other treatments may be effective in temporarily reducing the appearance of wrinkles and lines, laser therapy slows the aging process by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the building blocks of healthy skin.

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser celebrated its grand opening in September. Evans, who worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years before training in injectables and laser aesthetics, takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority.

“I know that we have the latest laser technology for the best results here in Southern Utah,” she said.

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

Resources

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser | Address: 346 E. 600 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-522-5190 | Website.

