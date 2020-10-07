TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 9-11
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Wil Adams & Lynda Sentker | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Deborah Bice | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT | Elements of Design with Linda Smith | Admission: $50 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Autumn Weekends at Juniper Sky | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC Sidewalk Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint Advanced Techniques for Color and Style! | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. | Virtual Health Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Intermountain Healthcare website (online event).
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Lunch with the Doc | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Kane County Flu Clinic | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab City Fire Department, 601 S. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Acro Yoga Fundamentals | Admission: $18 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
- Sunday, 2-5 p.m. | Mats & Mimosas | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 6 p.m. | Open Mic | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | How I Learned to Drive | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Eccles Center for the Arts, 300 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Man With the Pointed Toes | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | Red | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Hitch Fest | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics Club, 476 E. Riverside Drive Bldg. C, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. | Farmland | Admission: $12 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Harvest Fest at Nature Hills Farm | Admission: $5 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. | Haunted Homestead | Admission: $1 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $8-$20 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Cedar Haunt | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT | Pumpkin Run & Fundraiser for Keeping Up with KiKi | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Sports & Event Complex, 1635 World Champion Way, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Paint with Me | Admission: $30 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Sunday, 2-4 p.m. | IAM Recreating Me, the Teenager | Admission: Free | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Holding Out HELP Fundraiser | Admission: $50-$350 | Location: Courtyard Marriott, 1294 S. Interstate Drive, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Matthew Ward | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Stone Company | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | ABBAmania: The Magic & Music of ABBA | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | High Rocktane | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 1-6 p.m. | Outdoor Christian Music Festival | Admission: Free | Location: South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jammin’ with Charlie | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Riverhouse Band | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 5-6 p.m. PDT | Mesquite Police Officers’ Association Meet & Eat | Admission: Free | Location: Chicago Greek, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. B-30, Mesquite.
- Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Phantoms of the Fox Theatre | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright Haunted House | Admission: $14.95-$20.95 | Location: Fiesta Fright, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 9 a.m. | Ladies’ Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Power in Pink Walk & 5K Run | Admission: $25 | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. | St. George Fall Finale | Admission: $72 | Location: Little Valley Soccer Fields, 2995 S. 2350 East, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | St. George Walk to End Alzheimer’s | Admission: Free | Location: Walk to End Alzheimer’s website (virtual event).
