Oct. 29, 1937 – Oct. 3, 2020

Sheldon Murray Wright was born Oct. 29, 1937 and raised in Hurricane, UT. When school started, Murray was the youngest in his class. He would often need to prove himself against the older, bigger classmates, which he did with great success. Whether it was in sports or the occasional ‘tussle’ he earned their respect.

Throughout the rest of his life, Murray would continually put his best against his fellow man, never shying away from a challenge. The end result would be the same, he would earn the respect and admiration of those around him. Murray loved his life and lived it to the fullest.

He enjoyed racing cars and motorcycles in official AND unofficial settings. He owned and flew his own airplane. The family loved taking trips together, flying over Zion and over the strip at night. Murray was an entrepreneur, he started a successful business that provided for 3 generations of his family.

He would work from sun up to sundown improving everything within his responsibility, from himself to his land and his family. He never stopped improving. His example of hard work and independence inspired many of his progeny to start businesses of their own.

Murray was married to Karen Ballard Wright and had 5 beautiful daughters. All that knew him would agree, Murray was a great man. He was a man to be admired. While his presence in our lives will be missed, his example and inspiration will never leave us.

Murray left this world on October 3, 2020, age 83 to join his beloved wife of 60 years, Karen and their daughters; Keri, Valeri and Shelly.

He is survived by his daughters Monica and Sheri, 12 Grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. As Dad/Grandpa would say, “There ain’t a bad one in the bunch.” Graveside services will be held on October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 N. Hurricane, UT 84737.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.