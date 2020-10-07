Dec. 2, 1934 – Oct. 2, 2020

Marion “Doc” Melvin Dockery returned to his Heavenly Father, on October 2, 2020, he was at home with his loved ones nearby. Our loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle was born in Colorado City, Texas, on December 2, 1934. The son of Russey Dockery and Birdie Mae Fortenberry. At the age of four, his parents moved the family to Tacna, AZ. Dad was the second youngest of seven children. Dad had a keen sense of humor and as such found himself class president of his graduating class. Dad had many adventurous stories of traveling to Mexico in his youth, living so close to the border.

He was married to Marilyn Jones and had three children with their union. Doc, as he was best known, worked at the Jones Music Store in Yuma, Arizona, where he learned to repair musical instruments of all types, even though he had no idea how to play any of them. During this time, he was also a member of the local Jaycees.

After his first marriage ended, Doc met Beatrice “Bea” Grames McCann, who was also a member of the Jaycees. After Bea hired Doc to come fix an organ she had, her children all but forced her to have him stay for dinner. Bea and Doc became the love of each other’s lives and they were married on July 12, 1969. They were blessed with two children of their own. Mom also brought three children of her own, into the family, from her previous marriage. Dad left the music repair business for a career in roofing. Mom longed to be closer to her mother, who lived in East Carbon, Utah. Dad, who always gave mom what she wanted, packed up and moved the family north. When they got as far as St. George, dad stated I’m not going any further as he wasn’t too keen on snow.

Dad, with the help of Mom, started a roofing company in the still small town, St. George was in the late 1970’s. The roofing business grew to be one of the biggest in the area at the time. Dad, who was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, served our Heavenly Father faithfully and served in many callings, of all types, including Scout Master and as a member of the High Priests and Bishops Counsel. Dad continued to grow his roofing business and made three of his sons partners in the business once they were all old enough. Dad was good natured, kind, gentle and always fair. He enjoyed spending time with his family and serving his fellow man and neighbors. He and mom spent many years square dancing. During this time, mom and dad made many lifelong friends and traveled all over the world to dance. Dad’s greatest joy was his family, which has grown to 25 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his by his wife of 50 years, Beatrice “Bea” Dockery; his parents, Russey Dockery and Birdie Mae Fortenberry; five sisters: Thelma Melton, Mary Eva Banks, Doris Thornton, Billie Jo Gibson, and Nancy Scott; brother Charles Dockery; and two beautiful baby girls: Kristina Dockery and Belinda McCann. He is survived by his children: David Dockery, Michael (Diana) Dockery, Adrienne (Dave) Polk, Jerrid (Gina) Dockery, Delmar (Karla) McCann, Brian (Sherry) McCann, Cynthia (Joseph) Hardy-Eshler; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

