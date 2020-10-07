Parowan Canyon rollover caused by driver’s drowsiness, police say

Scene of a single-vehicle rollover involving a Chevrolet SUV in Parowan Canyon, Iron County, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in Parowan Canyon.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near mile marker 10 on state Route 143 just before the town of Brian Head and reportedly involved a Chevrolet SUV with an adult male driver as its only occupant.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Bambi Baie said the man told investigating troopers that he drifted off to sleep while driving.

“He was running late for work, woke up late, fell asleep and then woke up in the oncoming traffic,” Baie told Cedar City News. “He then tried to overcorrect and rolled on the shoulder.”

The vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels, was heavily damaged and needed to be towed from the scene.

The driver sustained injuries that were believed to be minor, Baie said, although he was still taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. She added that possible citations are pending.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.