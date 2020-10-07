Discover the Desert: Enjoying a fall beach day at Sand Hollow State Park

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — In the southwestern most portion of Utah, fall is the perfect time to hit the lake.

At least that is what “Discover the Desert” host Colleen Rue discovers as she and some friends head to Sand Hollow Reservoir to play on the water. However, this desert playground is more than just the reservoir.

One of Utah’s youngest state parks is an outdoor lover’s paradise with a myriad of water activities, such as fishing, boating, paddle sports and even scuba diving, plus thousands of acres of off-highway vehicle terrain and camping.

Join Rue on a paddle board for six in this episode of “Discover the Desert” and learn what Sand Hollow has to offer in the media player above

While parts of the country start to cool off, temperatures in Southern Utah remain warm into the late fall, giving ample opportunity to enjoy the lake, Rue said.

“We’re here at the beautiful Sand Hollow Reservoir for a beach day because really in the fall, it’s still summer here in Southern Utah,” she said.

To get the beach day started, Rue visits The Beach at Sand Hollow to equip her and her friends with everything they need.

The shop rents almost anything for a lake or off-road adventure, including life jackets, kayaks, boats, personal watercraft, ATVs and UTVs and paddle boards suited for any size group.

The Beach at Sand Hollow also features a restaurant with a full menu of delicious food and ice cream.

“There’s everything to do here at Sand Hollow,” Rue said.

Visitors to Sand Hollow State Park should be aware that it is a fee area. Day use fees for residents are $15 per vehicle, up to eight passengers, and $10 for seniors 62 and older with up to eight passengers in their vehicle.

Annual passes and senior adventure passes are also available.

