Dec. 31, 1933 – Sept. 30, 2020

Helen Hutchins Whitehead, 86, peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father, September 30, 2020 in Orem, Utah. Helen was born December 31, 1933, in Tempe, AZ to George Emery Hutchins and Iva Lorraine Rogers. She lived in Phoenix, AZ through her younger years and at the age of 11 moved to Pomona, CA, where her grandparents resided.

Helen loved music and at the young age of 15, formed a trio singing a cappella for weddings, church functions, funerals, the Rotary Club, and even the local radio station. After high school, lacking the means to afford college, Helen entered the workforce using her favorite subject of mathematics and her incredibly quick and accurate typing skills. She was able to find good and stable employment due to her skills and work ethic at the original Loud Engineering in Pomona, California where she met Frank Donald “Don” Whitehead. They were married in 1956 and together made many lifelong friends while employed there. Helen and Don lived in Cucamonga, CA, but soon moved to Alta Loma, CA where they raised their daughters. In 2003 they bought property in St. George (Washington) UT and built their dream home where they resided in their later years.

In 1971, Helen and her husband Don started their own aircraft business with only themselves and one other employee. Their company, called Loud Engineering & Manufacturing, Inc., located in Ontario, California, designed, refurbished, and manufactured landing gear for such aircraft as the SR71, U2, Boeing aircraft, CH47, and Chinook Helicopters. The company was phenomenally successful and grew to over 150 employees over 29 years until they sold the company in 2001.

Helen’s modest upbringing made her very aware of people’s needs and inspired her to help others from a young age. Even in the depths of her illness, she continued her legacy of service which included the staff at Covington Memory Care. If she saw a need, she acted on it, making her cherished by all who had the precious opportunity to know her.

Helen was a faithful, dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life and held many positions that brought her great joy. Several of her responsibilities involved music that utilized her beautiful voice and strong talent in directing and writing scripts, plays, melodramas, and Easter and Christmas Programs for multiple years. If Helen was given a task, you can be sure it would be done with great care. Helen was the Choir Director for the Coral Canyon III Ward for over 8 years, until her illness.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, George Emery Hutchins and Iva Lorraine Rogers Uribe; sister-in-law, Bonnie L. Smith Howe; and grandson, Mark Walliser. She is survived by her husband, Frank Donald “Don” Whitehead; brother, Donald Howe (Linda); daughters: Linda Rufener (Bill), Cindy Winegar, Kim Parsons (Richard), Debra Bierman (Matt), and Darlene Kaempf (Michael); 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many friends that are like family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 am with viewing prior at 10 am, at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Interment at Pomona Valley Cemetery, Pomona, California. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah. www.alz.org/utah/donate

A special thanks to Mom’s caregivers, especially her daughter’s Cindy and Kim, and son-in-law Richard for their great sacrifice and attention to her care.