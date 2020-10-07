Bella Tu Medical promotes beautiful and healthy skin from within, offers new plasma technology

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The aesthetics experts at Bella Tu Medical offer cutting-edge technology to maintain skin health and longevity. Their commitment to helping every patient attain the best version of themselves is reflected by the clinic’s name, which means “beautiful you” in Italian.

“I just like the idea of being able to help people feel beautiful,” Bella Tu Medical owner Michelle Tanner said.

Tanner, a certified family nurse practitioner, created opened the clinic two years ago. She has expanded from cosmetic injections and dermal fillers to offer laser skin resurfacing, nutritional IV therapy and pharmaceutical-grade CBD and skin care products.

In addition to being the only clinic in Southern Utah performing skin resurfacing with Opus Plasma technology, Tanner said she was one of the first providers in the United States to use the Opus system, and as a result, she offers more experience with it than almost anyone in the country.

Opus harnesses plasma energy – the kind found in lightning – to stimulate fibroblasts, which promote the production of elastin and collagen, the foundations of healthy skin. Utilizing cutting-edge fractional plasma technology, the Opus system helps reduce the appearance of textural and skin quality concerns while providing overall rejuvenation.

“Because we’re utilizing plasma energy and radiofrequency technology, you’re getting a lot less downtime than traditional CO2 laser treatments,” Tanner said. “You might have just a couple of days of looking red, instead of sometimes weeks with treatments that are just as aggressive.”

The Opus system can be used to treat loose skin, fine lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, surgical scars, acne scars and other imperfections virtually anywhere on the face or body. While Tanner recommends a series of three treatments for most patients, improvements can be noticed almost immediately.

“We’ve been really impressed with the quick results, even after just one treatment,” she said, citing such results as tightening necks that were “really saggy before,” as well as eliminating fine lines and wrinkles on the face.

Another commonly requested area of focus is on stretch marks. Tanner said there aren’t many effective treatment options on the market, but she has successfully used Opus Plasma on patients with stretch marks on their abdomen, hips, legs and buttocks, as well as scars on many different areas of the body.

“Getting this device has really made us recognize how important it is to have the latest technology, so we definitely plan to continue to expand and provide the most up-to-date technology with skin resurfacing,” she said.

Recognizing that beauty and vitality originate from within, Bella Tu Medical also offers a variety of therapeutic IV infusions packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Nutrients are delivered directly into the bloodstream for maximum absorption. Options range from basic hydration to specialty blends designed to alleviate migraine symptoms, enhance athletic performance, stimulate fat burn or promote faster recovery from cold and flu viruses.

Tanner brings a medical background in emergency medicine, family practice and women’s health to Bella Tu Medical. She co-owns the clinic with her husband, who is a registered nurse.

Located in the Coral Desert Health Center in St. George, Bella Tu Medical offers a small-clinic atmosphere where Tanner takes the time to fully understand the needs and desires of her patients. She takes pride in being able to provide a highly individualized approach to medical aesthetics and overall health, working with each patient to develop a plan for maintaining the health, longevity and natural beauty of their skin.

“My aim is always to enhance and restore one’s natural beauty. That personalized experience is really what sets us apart,” she said. “We like to look at the patient as a whole and provide a friendly, nonintimidating atmosphere.”

To book an appointment with Bella Tu Medical, visit their website or call 435-256-5177.

