‘It’s just the right time’: Stephen Wade Mazda manager says goodbye after 29 years

ST. GEORGE — Following 29 years of dedicated service to the Stephen Wade Auto Center, longtime employee D.C. Moffitt is cruising into retirement.

On Monday, his last day as general manager of Stephen Wade Mazda, Moffitt bid farewell with a “lot of emotion” as he reflected on his history with the company.

“I started at the bottom, so to speak; washing cars, detailing,” he said. “Most of the people I’ve worked with through the years are still there. They’ve been like family to me.”

A native of Salt Lake City, Moffitt was hired in September 1991 in the service department of what would later become Stephen Wade Honda Mazda. He worked his way up to the role of customer relations manager, then moved into the finance division.

He served as the dealership’s sales manager before being promoted to general manager. Under his leadership, Stephen Wade Honda Mazda received the prestigious Honda President’s Award, which recognizes excellence in sales, service and customer satisfaction, multiple times. He has focused specifically on operations at the Mazda store for the past two years.

Moffitt has played an integral role in the growth of Mazda sales, said Chris Bergeson, general manager of Stephen Wade Honda Mazda.

“I’ll miss his experience,” Bergeson said. “After almost 30 years, he’s been around the block a few times. That knowledge is really helpful on a day-to-day basis.”

Bergeson was originally hired by Moffitt and the two have come to enjoy a close friendship over the years. He said he doesn’t expect to change even though they’ll no longer see each other every day.

Slater Blum, service manager at Stephen Wade Honda Mazda, said that Moffitt has been committed to growth throughout the dealership – not just car sales but service and parts as well.

“When we think or talk of D.C., probably his biggest trait has been his loyalty,” Blum said. “I don’t know of anyone who’s worked for the company that is as loyal to Stephen and to the brands Stephen represents as D.C.”

Blum said that on many occasions, he has witnessed Moffitt going above and beyond expectations to make customers happy, a quality that he admires in a boss.

“He always has tried to do his best to be honest and helpful, no matter what the situation,” Blum said. “We’re gonna miss him.”

Moffitt takes pride in having witnessed and contributed to the exponential growth of the Stephen Wade Auto Center, now with more than 500 employees serving customers at seven dealerships. His wife, Bonnie Moffitt, has spent 26 years with the company and currently serves as Wade’s assistant. Wade has treated them both like family members since day one, Moffitt said, and inspired him to operate with integrity and honesty above all else.

“We just take care of every customer every time, the best we know how,” he added.

Moffitt welcomes a slower pace of life as this new chapter begins. He plans to “take it easy” for the most part, doing a bit of house remodeling and painting over the next year or two, and perhaps some golf. Most of all, he is looking forward to spending more time at home with his wife and their dog and visiting his two children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“They didn’t have to talk me into it,” he said. “I’ll be 70 in February, and I figured I didn’t need to wait until then. It’s just the right time.”

