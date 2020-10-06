Nov. 11, 1949 – Oct. 3, 2020

Richard Lloyd Farnsworth, age 70, passed away on Oct. 3 in his home surrounded by his family. Richard was born Nov. 11, 1949, in St. George, Utah, to Kent T. Farnsworth and Gladys Arave Farnsworth.

Richard married Marsha Hall and had his only child, Deacon H. Farnsworth. They later divorced. He moved to southern California where he became a successful contractor. In 1992 he came home to St. George where he met and married the love of his life, Dhana Leany, on Feb. 24, 1994. She brought three beautiful children with her that Richard claimed as his own – Alex, Tasha and Chris.

His greatest accomplishments in life were his children, two grandsons, Alexander Jay Farnsworth and Brayden Edmunds, and his sweet great granddaughter Evelyn Ann Farnsworth. They were his everything.

Throughout his life, Richard loved to build. From owning his own contracting company to working as Superintendent for Jennings Group, he could “make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear” as his mother would say. Having grown up in St. George, and being a graduate from Dixie High School, he was loved by many and he made everyone feel welcome in home.

Richard is survived by his wife Dhana, Veyo, Utah, Son Deacon St. George, Utah. Stepsons Alex Cannon Salt Lake, Utah; Chris (Crystal) Cannon St. George Utah; Stepdaughter Tasha Cannon Veyo, Utah. Grandsons Alex Farnsworth Santa Clara, Utah and Brayden Edmunds St. George, Utah and Great Granddaughter Evelyn Ann Farnsworth; Sister Darlene (Evan) Wilson Mesquite, Nevada and a boat load of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Richard is preceded in death by his father, mother and his beloved stepfather Ferren J Hall; his older brothers Lawrence Arave Farnsworth and Edward Kent Farnsworth.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Veyo Ward), Center Street Veyo, Utah .Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Veyo Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.