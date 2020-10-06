Responders recover additional set of human remains after man falls to death near Glen Canyon Dam

Glen Canyon Dam, Arizona, date not specified | Photo by MichaelJust/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. – After a man fell to his death while reportedly taking photos near the Glen Canyon Dam on Sunday, authorities discovered a separate set of unidentified human remains in the same area.

National Park Service Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report at approximately 9:04 a.m. on Sunday of a man who had fallen off a cliff overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook. The Glen Canyon Dam Overlook is located on Scenic View Drive near Page, Arizona, in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Witnesses reported the man was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River taking pictures when he fell approximately 100 feet and then slid an additional 150 feet. The man suffered severe trauma and showed no signs of life after the fall, according to a press release issued by the National Park Service.

A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy rappelled to the man at 9:27 a.m. and confirmed he was dead. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, Arizona, for an autopsy.

The man has been identified as 25-year old Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix, Arizona.

While recovering Serrano-Arzola’s body, emergency responders discovered bones at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook that were determined to be human remains. Authorities are conducting an investigation and have not released additional details about the remains at the time of this report.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Page Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation provided assistance with recovery operations.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

