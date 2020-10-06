Hurricane man accused of sexually abusing child on multiple occasions over 4 years

2019 file photo of Hurricane City Police vehicle, Hurricane, Utah, June 7, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Hurricane man was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday following an investigation into a report that he sexually abused a child.

Travis Jared Christensen, 28, has been charged with two first-degree felonies, including one count each of sodomy and aggravated sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust. He also faces one third-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation that began when detectives received a report that a girl was sexually abused on multiple occasions over the course of four years, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in support of the arrest.

During interviews held at the Hurricane Police Department, officers learned that the suspect, who was in a position of trust over the child, first inappropriately touched and sexually abused the girl when she was 11 years old. Christensen also allegedly attempted to have the girl send him naked photos of herself.

The abuse occurred on at least two occasions over a four-year period, the report states.

During an interview with police, the suspect allegedly admitted to requesting the naked photos from the child and corroborated some of the facts surrounding one of the reported incidents.

Christensen was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he was booked on the charges. Bail was set at $50,020, and on Monday, the defendant was released after signing a promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court in St. George Nov. 30.

