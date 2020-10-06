Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly kidnapped by noncustodial father

Photo of Mark Delgado and the type of SUV he was driving when he allegedly kidnapped his 6-year-old daughter from Park City, Utah | Photos courtesy of Summit County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Park City Tuesday by her noncustodial parent, and authorities believe the child is in eminent danger.

According to the online Amber Alert, people are asked to be on the lookout for 49-year-old Mark Delgado who reportedly took his daughter, Chanzi Delgado, from her home to “run errands” at 8 a.m. Tuesday and never returned. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it has reason to believe the child was abducted by the father and is in imminent danger.

The suspect is driving a black 2007 GMC Yukon XL with aftermarket chrome rims and Utah license plates 8G4PP. He is described as follows:

Race: White.

Age: 49.

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches.

Weight: 210 pounds.

Hair: Brown.

Clothing: He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black short sleeve dress shirt with white tank top under the shirt.

Chanzi Delgado is described as follows:

Race: Native American.

Height: 4 feet, 1 inch.

Weight: 92 pounds.

Hair: Shaved head.

Eyes: Brown.

Clothing: May be wearing gray sweats, pajamas with purple “Lilo and Stitch” on them, or possibly blue pajamas with unicorns on them.

She is missing her four top front teeth – all other teeth have silver caps and her right index finger has deformity from a previous injury.

Deputies were provided a court order from the Indian Child Welfare Division out of South Dakota which states the child’s grandmother was awarded temporary custody of Chanzi in August 2019. Mark Delgado does not have legal custody of the child.

The suspect may be taking the child to Los Angeles, according to a Facebook message received by the child’s mother from Mark Delgado.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 435-615-3601 or simply dial 9-1-1.

