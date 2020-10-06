Busting mattress myths with the sleep specialists at Best Mattress

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The earliest known mattress in history dates back roughly 77,000 years, signaling the genesis of humankind’s never-ending quest for better sleep.

Advancements within the past couple of decades alone have revolutionized the way we sleep – and shop for mattresses. However, there are still some common myths that revolve around what should be the most comfortable spot in our homes, so Best Mattress general manager Joe Graziano breaks down some these myths and sets the record straight.

Myth No. 1 – A mattress should be flipped and rotated regularly.

Although this was true in the past, Graziano said most modern mattresses are designed for sleeping on only one side. New technology keeps that side properly supported for the life of the mattress. It is inevitable, however, that every bed will eventually start to deteriorate after years of pressure.

Impressions and sagging are obvious signs that a mattress is due for replacement, Graziano said. But even if nothing is visible on the surface, a bed may be past its expiration date if sleepers aren’t enjoying the same quality of rest that they used to.

“I always tell people that it’s time to replace it when you go to bed with no pain but you wake up with aches or parts of your body falling asleep,” he said.

Myth No. 2 – Mattresses stay the same weight over time.

As the years go by, mattresses become heavier as they absorb moisture, dead skin cells and dust mites. Most of this weight gain can be prevented by purchasing a mattress protector when the bed is new and keeping it covered.

If it’s time to replace your older, heavier mattress, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress are confident that every customer will enjoy years of blissful rest on their new mattress, and back it up with a 120-day satisfaction guarantee. Anyone not completely pleased with their purchase can exchange it for a nominal delivery fee.

Myth No. 3 – A mattress with a protector still needs to be cleaned.

Buying a mattress means making a long-term investment. Quality mattresses can be expected to last between seven and 10 years, though some are ready for replacement after just five, Graziano said, and when considering the life of your new mattress, it’s important to keep warranties in mind.

Mattresses are notoriously difficult to clean, Graziano said, and stains will render a warranty null and void. He recommends a waterproof yet breathable cover to get the most life out of every mattress.

A mattress protector serves as the first line of defense against sweat, spills and bed bugs. Using one every night can keep a bed looking brand new long after it leaves the showroom.

Covers also cut down on dust, pet dander and other debris for the benefit of sleepers with asthma or allergies. Mattress protectors should be washed regularly for proper hygiene, though not as often as sheets.

Myth No. 4 – Firmer is always better.

No matter where a mattress falls on the firmness scale, the support is essentially the same thanks to today’s innovative materials. Still, a few guidelines apply when it comes to body position.

Side sleepers often prefer a medium-soft cushion for their hips and shoulders, while stomach sleepers typically need a bed in the medium to firm range to adequately support their spine. Firmness varies for back sleepers, but anything that contours to the curves of their body, like memory foam, is ideal.

The sleep specialists at Best Mattress help every customer find the right feel and technology for their body. Although they offer an expansive online catalog, Graziano said there’s no substitute for picking out a mattress in person, especially with the seasonal in-store specials happening now.

“You really have to come into the store and lay on the mattresses,” he said. “Your body will tell you when it’s the right one.”

