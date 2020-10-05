Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Photo illustration. | Coronavirus representation courtesy Centers for Disease Control, Photo and composite by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4.

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire ignited in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area Saturday afternoon has grown to 125 acres, according to fire officials.

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah had it’s fifth-highest day for new infections and the most in one day since July according to the Utah Department of Health.

There were 70 new cases in the five-county area reported on Saturday. The last time there were 70 or more new cases in one day was on July 24.

ST. GEORGE — An earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude shook near the tri-county center of Iron, Garfield and Beaver counties early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Health reported on Sunday the deaths of two more Washington County residents from the coronavirus.

One of those who died was a hospitalized male between the ages of 65 and 84. The other death was of a 65- to 84-year-old woman in a long-term care facility.

FEATURE — Fall is a great time to create new garden beds. Cool, usually drier, fall weather makes it easier to work in the garden and for plants to establish. Plus, the garden to-do list is often a bit shorter this time of year and you will get a head start on the next growing season.

