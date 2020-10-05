2 pets die in early-morning house fire in St. George; home sustains extensive damage

Written by Hollie Stark
October 5, 2020

ST. GEORGE — A St. George family’s home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in an early morning fire Monday that killed some of their family pets, authorities said.

Smoke fills the morning air on Green Valley Lane as crews battle a structure fire at a home in St. George, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Shane Brown, St. George News

St. George Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a structure fire on Green Valley Lane in the Green Valley area of St. George at 3:09 a.m., Captain Coty Chadburn said.

When personnel arrived on scene, the garage was fully involved and the fire was moving into the house, he said.

Crews worked diligently to knock down the fire in about 45-50 minutes, Chadburn said, while the St. George Police Department provided traffic control and Gold Cross Ambulance was on hand to check the vitals of fire personnel.

All three occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely, Chadburn said, but two of their pets perished in the fire.

“It’s just unfortunate,” he said.

Chadburn estimated the damage to the home somewhere between $300,000-$400,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at the time of the report, but Chadburn said that it originated in the garage.

