Disabled veteran asks public for help in finding missing dog

Disabled combat veteran and family ask for the public's help in locating missing blue heeler, Washington, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Kim Holt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A disabled combat veteran and his family are asking the public for help in finding their missing dog.

While the dog is not registered as a service animal, Kim Holt, the veteran’s wife, told St. George News the dog serves as emotional support to her husband. They have used drones to search for the dog and have had many people out looking with no luck.

“I feel like possibly someone has her, and they just can’t find us,” Holt said.

The dog, a 2-year-old blue heeler, answers to Shay or Shazier. She was last seen in Warner Valley south of Staheli Family Farm near the water intake tower on Thursday, Holt said. She is not chipped and didn’t have on her collar.

“Sam wasn’t going to take her, but she jumped in the truck as he was leaving,” Holt said. “No clue what spooked her or what way she headed. We have looked all over out there. Left food and water and clothes that smell like us.”

All animal control departments in the county have been contacted, she said, adding that the family is offering a reward for her safe return.

Anyone with information should call Holt at 435-619-2691 or email her at kimholt80@gmail.com.

