Lava Ridge Fire contained at 348 acres

Fire units near the scene of a fire in the Red Cliffs Conservation Area on Oct. 3, 2020 in St. George, Utah. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire that ignited in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area Saturday afternoon has been contained, fire officials say.

Called the Lava Ridge Fire, the blaze, about three miles north of St. George on Old Turkey Farm Road, was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center website, the fire, which was burning through short grass and brush, was contained at 5 a.m. Sunday. The blaze burned 348 acres.

Incident Commander Steve Harris, a captain with the Hurricane Fire Department said that all the roads are open as fire crews continue to work the fire and mop up hot spots.

“We haven’t found much heat,” he said, adding that crews will probably be out there late Sunday and Monday to be sure.

On Saturday, the fire was burning around the bases of some power poles and setting others on fire. Because of this, St. George Energy Services announced over Facebook that it cut power to Rocky Mountain Power’s lines that fed power to communities on state Route 18.

The outage impacted over 1,700 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power, and was spread across the communities of the Ledges, Winchester Hills, Diamond Valley and Dammeron Valley.

Power was restored at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, according to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.