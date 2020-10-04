Fire consumes mobile home, travel trailer, car, truck and motor home in Veyo

ST. GEORGE — A fire that ignited early morning Sunday in Veyo, consumed a mobile home, travel trailer, car, pickup truck and motor home, burned over an acre and displaced residents.

The fire, located at 334 North Main Street in Veyo, was reported at approximately 12:34 a.m. by an anonymous caller, Central Fire Chief Steve Haluska told St. George News. While still under investigation, he said the fire is believed to have started right around the time the call was made.

When the first units arrived on scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed. All occupants were out of the residence and there were several propane explosions. Haluska said he knew there were animals there, but was unsure if the residents got them out.

There were voluntary evacuations from surrounding homes and state Route 18 was closed in the area from the time the fire started until about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The structures consumed by the fire included “a mobile home, a fifth-wheel trailer, a car, a pickup truck, a motor home,” Haluska said. “They were all a total loss.”

The fire also burned through approximately 1 1/4 acres of brush, which was mostly cheatgrass and sagebrush. No injuries were reported.

As to how many people were in the mobile home at the time, Haluska said there were “conflicting reports.” He was also unsure of how many people were permanent residents.

“We asked if they wanted Red Cross to help and they said, ‘No.’ They were going to go in another direction, so I would assume they are (displaced) but I don’t know.”

The house to the south of the mobile home was in danger and the residents evacuated, but the home made it through untouched.

Agencies that responded to the scene included fire departments from Central, Veyo, Brookside, Dammeron Valley, Gunlock, Diamond Valley, Santa Clara-Ivins. The state brush crew also assisted. There were six structure engines, one water tender, three brush rigs and two command vehicles.

Fire crews left the scene at abut 7:45 a.m., and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

