Wildfire breaks out in Red Cliffs Conservation Area

Fire units near the scene of a fire in the Red Cliffs Conservation Area on Oct. 3, 2020 in St. George, Utah. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A brush fire has been reported in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area.
The fire, two miles north of Red Hills Parkway on Old Turkey Farm Road, was reported around 12:28 p.m. Saturday. The flames are burning to the northeast.
Fire units from Santa Clara/Ivins City, Hurricane, Colorado City, St. George and the Bureau of Land Management are all responding, and aircraft support has also been called in.
No cause for the fire has been determined at this time.
There is concern for electrical poles in the area according to fire officials, which has the potential to impact electrical service in the area.
The road to Red Hills Campground has been closed.
This is a developing story.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Fire units near the scene of a fire in the Red Cliffs Conservation Area on Oct. 3, 2020 in St. George, Utah. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
Fire in the Red Cliffs Conservation Area on Oct. 3, 2020 as seen from Red Hills Parkway in St. George, Utah. | Photo courtesy of Daralyn Potter, St. George News
Map showing location of the fire in the Red Cliffs Conservation Area on Oct. 3, 2020. | Map courtesy of Google Maps, flames image courtesy of iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News | Click to enlarge
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.