Wildfire breaks out in Red Cliffs Conservation Area

Fire units near the scene of a fire in the Red Cliffs Conservation Area on Oct. 3, 2020 in St. George, Utah. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire has been reported in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area.

The fire, two miles north of Red Hills Parkway on Old Turkey Farm Road, was reported around 12:28 p.m. Saturday. The flames are burning to the northeast.

Fire units from Santa Clara/Ivins City, Hurricane, Colorado City, St. George and the Bureau of Land Management are all responding, and aircraft support has also been called in.

No cause for the fire has been determined at this time.

There is concern for electrical poles in the area according to fire officials, which has the potential to impact electrical service in the area.

The road to Red Hills Campground has been closed.

This is a developing story.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.