Semi blows tire, crashes off I-15 near Pintura

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail and tipped onto a steep shoulder of Interstate 15 Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened around 11:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 near Pintura, just north of Exit 31.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Jessop told St. George News the semi, which was carrying a fully-loaded trailer, had been traveling in the right lane when one of its front tires blew out.

“I’ve got a couple of separate witnesses that are claiming that he blew out a tire on that front right corner and it just pulled him off the road,” Jessop told St. George News at the scene. “He took out about 400 feet of guardrail and then just overturned here on the shoulder.”

Although the driver did not report any serious injuries, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

“They extricated him out through the front window, but by all accounts he’s going to be fine,” Jessop said.

The heavily damaged semi and its trailer both appeared to be a total loss. However, it’s possible that least some of the cargo may be salvageable. The trailer was filled with boxes containing what appeared to be clothing items and other nonperishable consumer goods.

A heavy wrecker was dispatched to the scene to help with cleanup. Jessop said the wreckage would be accessed via Old Highway 91 by temporarily cutting a hole in the tall wire fence that lines the interstate, thereby limiting any impacts to traffic on I-15 itself.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

