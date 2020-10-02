Friday night’s Region 9 football scores

Crimson Cliffs at Dixie, St. George, Utah, Oct. 2, 2020 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Friday was a night of close contests in Region 9 football, including a couple games that were decided in the last minute. Here are Friday night’s scores:

Pine View 36, Snow Canyon 35

In a battle between the region’s top two teams, this one came right down to the wire. Snow Canyon’s 46-yard field goal attempt with under nine seconds left fell just short, leaving the Panthers with a dramatic one-point win over the Warriors.

Dixie 25, Crimson Cliffs 15

At Dixie, the Flyers overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs in a defensive battle. Mamao Matalolo returned an interception for a TD in the fourth quarter to push Dixie’s lead from three points to 10 points, and the Flyers hung on for the home win.

Hurricane 35, Canyon View 28

At Hurricane, the Tigers battled the Canyon View Falcons closely the whole game. The contest was tied at the end of each of the first three quarters, but Hurricane got the go-ahead score on a short run by Conner Nielson with 29 seconds left in the game.

Cedar 17, Desert Hills 14

At Desert Hills, the Cedar Reds overcame an early deficit to take a 10-7 halftime lead. Each team scored a TD in the second half, but Cedar made some defensive stops down the stretch to come away with the road victory. Seth Brinkerhoff and Bryan White each had a rushing TD for the Reds.

