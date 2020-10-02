President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks at the Interior Department. Washington, D.C., April 26, 2017 | Photo by Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press, St. George News

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!” the president said in his Twitter message.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Earlier Thursday, media reports said that the president’s counselor, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday night.

The first lady sent out a message of her own on Twitter late Thursday, saying that both she and the president are “feeling good” and have canceled all upcoming engagements.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control recommends on its website that someone who tests positive needs to be in full isolation with little to no contact with others for at least 10 days from the time of their positive test and cannot leave the isolation until at least 24 hours have passed with no fever without fever-reducing medication and other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. It is unclear if wither the president or the first lady are exhibiting symptoms.

The president debated his opponent in the Nov. 3 presidential election – former Vice President Joe Biden – on Tuesday and are scheduled to debate again on Oct. 15.

According to John Hopkins University, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. on Jan. 20, 7,277,814 Americans have contracted the virus and 207,808 have died.

In Utah, the Utah Department of Health said Thursday that 74,050 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 with 459 deaths, including 4,354 people in Southern Utah with 34 dead.

