What’s on the Menu: Good Burger | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — When dining out, it is hard to go wrong with a classic hamburger, but not every restaurant gets the staple of American eating quite right. The trick is to keep it simple.

At Good Burger that is just what they do, offering great burgers, as well as breaded chicken strips, fries and onion rings and even a few vegetarian and gluten-free options. And they have a business ethos to match the quality of their food.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon “will travel for burgers” Demke takes 99.9 KONY Country radio host Monica McGlochlin to Good Burger and learn from some really nice guys about what makes the franchise tick.

The pair started with restaurant’s signature burger, the Good Burger, which McGlochlin said fits the Goldilocks theory.

“Definitely a perfect burger, nothing complicated, nothing too simple, just right there in the middle where I wanted it to be.”

The Good Burger features an American Kobe beef (optional) patty, lettuce, onion, pickles, American cheese and their famous Good Sauce, all stacked between two freshly baked buns.

The pair then piled on a little extra meat with the bacon cheeseburger, something Demke basically called a match made in heaven.

“I seriously believe God invented bacon for cheeseburgers,” he said. “It just makes sense.”

The pair also sampled the breaded chicken strips and the “best fries around that you’re going to find.”

But perhaps the most important part of Good Burger is the idea that the eatery should be doing good both in the community and abroad.

“The whole ethos behind Good Burger is the ability to do good,” Jones said.

Good Burger is located just off Brigham Road in St. George.

Good Burger | Address: 922 E. Brigham Road, St. George | Telephone: 208-908-0904 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Website.

