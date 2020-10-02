Performance Player of the Week: Pine View High’s Brayden Bunnell | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

ST. GEORGE — Respect and a long family tradition of football are two of the things that drive Pine View High School’s Brayden Bunnell.

The Panthers quarterback is the product of generations of football players and good men whom he said he looks up to as heroes.

The high school senior said he admires intelligence, and along these lines, his favorite professional player is former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

“I believe he’s the smartest quarterback that ever walked through the NFL,” Bunnell said. “He could read and pick apart any defense you put in front of him.”

Bunnell attributes his determination and his ability to stay positive to his mother, who always motivated him to succeed.

“Thanks to my mom, because … I don’t get very discouraged like other kids do,” he said. “I just put my head up, and I just keep going.”

As a high school athlete, Bunnell said that nothing is more exciting than game day when all the hard work and practice the team has been pays off.

“Nothing’s better than, like, watching your team just kick butt on Friday night after we practiced so hard,” he said.

As a senior and team leader, Bunnell said it is important to be an example both on and off the field to the younger players and to live by the golden rule.

“I treat my guys just like how I want to be treated,” he said.

As a student, Bunnell hopes to earn a scholarship after high school, adding that he plans to study either mechanical or structural engineering.

“It always satisfies me to just build things,” he said.

