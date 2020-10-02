November 28, 1963 — September 30, 2020

Gregory Allred Gentry passed away suddenly on Sept. 30, 2020, at his home from heart failure. He was born in St. George, Utah on Nov. 28, 1963, to Raymond and Carma Gentry.

Greg and Jana (Olson) were married May 19, 1988, for time and eternity in the St. George Utah LDS Temple and were blessed with three amazing boys, Cody, Jackson and Caden.

Greg had a passion for many things; his children, family, travelling, boating, food and most of all cars. He spent countless hours searching for the perfect car for himself, family and anyone he came in contact with. He not only loved cars, he loved food. At the young age of 12, he began working for Mike and Doris Andelin at their restaurant Andelin’s Gable House. The “Gable House” as it was known, was a safe haven for Greg, his home away from home. Mike saw something great in Greg and with Mike by his side he became an excellent chef. Greg loved to cook and shared this love with family and friends whenever he could.

At 16, Greg bought his first car and was hooked. He loved buying and selling cars. Many years later, this passion brought him into contact with Gary Keller. With Greg’s drive and Gary’s patience, Greg developed an extraordinary ability to sell “pretty much anything.” Greg and Gary formed a friendship and a bond that would carry them both through the years to come. When Gary retired in 2008, Greg fulfilled his dream of owning his own dealership. Greg’s passion of cars drive to sell and dreams have now been passed down to his boys who will carry the torch in Greg’s place.

Greggy was always taking care of everyone. He took great care and provided for his mother until she passed away in 2012. Greg was extremely generous and kindhearted. He was always making sure everyone had enough to eat, that there were enough presents under the tree and no one was left out.

Greg shared many qualities with all of us. He taught us all about love, patience, kindness, charity, service, faith, perseverance, perfection, dedication and so much more.

Greg is survived by his wife, Jana; sons: Cody, Jackson and Caden of St. George; and siblings: Larry (Rhonda), Garry (Jackie), Nancy Stevens (Paul) and Suzanne Gentry, all of St. George. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Carma Gentry.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.