Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19

In this 2018 file photo, Sen. Mike Lee speaks at a Utah public lands forum hosted by the Sutherland Institute, June 29, 2018, in Salt Lake City. | Photo by Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via The Associated Press, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report from Fox13Now, Lee announced in a statement on Twitter that he experienced symptoms Thursday morning and took a test on the advice of doctors. The senator says his symptoms are “consistent with longtime allergies.”

The announcement comes just hours after the news that President Donald Trump and the First Lady had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Lee met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The two sat in chairs that were distanced several feet apart but took a photo before the meeting in which they were closer together. He also spoke to reporters after the meeting, removing his mask in front of the cameras as most lawmakers generally do.

It is not known whether Barrett has been tested for COVID-19.

