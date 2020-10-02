Dennis Wayne Nelson

February 22, 1945 — September 24, 2020

Dennis peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2020. He was born on Feb. 22, 1945, to Donna Eileen Watkins Nelson and Wilford Wilson Nelson at the Oakland Naval Hospital in California.

The oldest of three children, Dennis is survived by his brother, Craig Lee Nelson and sister, Pamela Eileen Nelson Rundquist. He was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Leandro, California.

When Dennis was a senior in high school, they moved to Walnut Creek, California. He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he met his future wife, Vicky Clerin Jamison. They were married in the Oakland Temple on Sept. 2, 1967. Once married, they went back to Provo where Dennis then finished his senior year of college and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology. The couple then moved back to Walnut Creek, where the entrepreneur began his many careers as a business owner and manager of companies he started. Dennis managed a photography company that included the western United States, as well as Hawaii and Alaska where he traveled extensively.

Dennis was also a real estate and mortgage broker in California. The prolific businessman owned a window covering business in Nevada and California, as well as manufacturing, printing and photography businesses. After a move from California to Utah, Dennis then became an owner of a very successful nail salon and nail school for over 20 years. At the salon, he managed hairdressers and tanning for a while as well. Dennis also managed a retirement community in Saint George. He loved to work and was always busy.

He loved his family with passion and his many friends. Dennis had countless hobbies that kept him busy as he was always working on a project. Impressively, he designed and built four of his family homes and moved to many places with his family. A love for new adventures was in his soul. Dennis was loved by many people and his family always came first to him. He was funny, smart, loving and fun to be around as he lit up a room with his bright personality.

Dennis will be missed more than words can express and is survived by his wife, Vicky Clerin; and his four children, Stacey Lynn (Jeremy) Bremhorst, Stephanie Ann Nelson, Scott Wayne (Theresa) Nelson, Summer Christine (Joey) Carter; and 11 grandchildren.

Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary