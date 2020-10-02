Police, fire respond to motor home fire in Washington City parking lot

Fire damage to a motor home in the parking lot of Hart's Gas & Food in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 2, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Washington City Police Department, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Shortly before midnight on Thursday, a motor home caught fire in the parking lot of Hart’s Gas & Food, located at the intersection of Green Spring Drive and Red Cliffs Drive.

Lt. Kory Klotz of the Washington City Police Department told St. George News that the exact cause of the fire is unclear.

“It appears that somehow the generator had sparked and caused a fire in the generator compartment,” he said.

The motor home was passing through the area, Klotz said. The occupants promptly dialed 911 and evacuated once they became aware that something was wrong.

Washington City Police officers were the first to respond, Klotz said, and managed to open the generator hatch and put the fire out using the fire extinguishers in their vehicles. The Washington City Fire Department later arrived to secure the scene.

Klotz said Gold Cross Ambulance was dispatched to assess a female occupant who complained of difficulty breathing; however, she was cleared at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

