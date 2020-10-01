Subject of Amber Alert and mom are in Oregon, police say

Emily Jolley and 6-year-old Terran Butler. Jolley is accused of kidnapping her son during a supervised visit, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Unified Police via Fox13 News, St. George News

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oregon — Unified Police said the subject and suspect in an Amber Alert issued earlier this week have been sighted near Roseburg, Oregon and they’re likely headed for another Oregon city.

Emily Jolley, 43, is suspected of abducting her son, 6-year-old Terran Butler, during a supervised on Saturday. Police said another Utah woman, Bonnie Jackson, is suspected of aiding and abetting Jolley in the kidnapping.

“We do believe they are headed to the town of Yachats, Oregon and those two are together. We have also been able to confirm that Emily is a member of an extremist group so our concern is obviously very high in wanting to get this little guy home as soon as possible,” said Unified Police spokeswoman Melody Cutler.

Terran and the two women are now believed to be traveling in a blue 2015 Honda Civic with Utah license plate X371WW.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by DAVID WELLS, SCOTT MCKANE, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station