Region 9 girls tennis recap: Crimson Cliffs finishes season unbeaten as teams eye playoffs

ST. GEORGE — The regular season of Region 9 high school girls tennis wrapped up last week, with Crimson Cliffs sweeping both of its matches to finish undefeated at 7-0. Second-place Desert Hills also won twice last week, giving the Thunder a 6-1 record in region play.

With Dixie also winning both of its region matches last week, the Flyers improved to 5-2 and jumped one spot ahead of the Pine View Panthers, which lost both of their final two matches to fall into fourth place with a 4-3 region record.

The only match last week that wasn’t a 5-0 sweep was Hurricane’s narrow 3-2 home win over Cedar last Thursday.

In that match, Cedar’s Abby Brown defeated Emily Dobson in first singles, 6-0, 6-0, but Riley Imlay of Hurricane captured the No. 2 singles match by defeating Savannah Jones, 6-1, 6-1. Cedar also won in third singles, with Kaylee Coles defeating Sadie Hatch, 6-3, 6-1. The doubles matches were closely contested, but the Tigers ended up winning both, taking the first doubles match, 6-2, 7-5 and winning in No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-4.

With the regular season now complete, the Region 9 teams are now turning their attention to the upcoming region and state playoffs.

The Region 9 tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Tonaquint Tennis Center in St. George.

The coaches will meet at 8 a.m. Friday for a seeding meeting to decide the final bracket placements, with matches scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day Friday. The final rounds will continue Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until mid-afternoon.

The top six placers in each bracket from the Region 9 tournament will qualify for the state 4A tournament, scheduled for Oct. 9-10 at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.

Last week’s matches results

Tuesday, Sept. 22 results

Dixie def. Cedar 5-0.

Desert Hills def. Hurricane 5-0.

Snow Canyon def. Canyon View 5-0.

Crimson Cliffs def. Pine View 5-0.

Thursday, Sept. 24 results

Hurricane def. Cedar 3-2

Desert Hills def. Pine View 5-0

Dixie def. Canyon View 5-0

Crimson Cliffs def. Snow Canyon 5-0

Region 9 girls tennis final regular season standings

Crimson Cliffs 7-0 Desert Hills 6-1 Dixie 5-2 Pine View 4-3 Snow Canyon 3-4 (Tie) Cedar 1-6 (Tie) Canyon View 1-6 (Tie) Hurricane 1-6

