Both drivers injured in collision on Providence Center Drive

CEDAR CITY — Two compact SUVs collided near a shopping center Wednesday evening in Cedar City Wednesday, injuring both drivers.

The incident, which reportedly occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near 1350 S. Providence Center Drive, involved a blue Ford Escape and a silver Buick Envision.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said the driver of the Ford was exiting the parking lot on the north side of Applebee’s restaurant to make a right turn onto Providence Center Drive and pulled in front of the Buick, which was heading the same direction.

“They collided, and it sent her shooting over there,” Ludlow said at the scene, pointing to the location across the street where the Buick ended up next to the sidewalk and curb in front of a vacant business.

The female driver of the Buick reported chest injuries from the steering wheel airbag, Ludlow said. The driver of the Ford, who appeared to have an arm injury, initially refused treatment. However, both she and the other driver were ultimately transported in separate ambulances to Cedar City Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, Ludlow said, adding that the Ford driver would likely be cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

Both cars sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

In addition to Cedar City Police, Utah Highway Patrol, Southern Utah University Police and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene, which took about an hour to clear.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.