Man charged in murder of MacKenzie Lueck due in court on child porn charges

This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah. One person was taken into custody Friday, June 28, in connection with the disappearance of Lueck, who disappeared 11 days ago. | Photo from #FindMackenzieLueck via The Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The man charged with kidnapping and murdering U of U studen MacKenzie Lueck last year is due in court Thursday morning to answer to charges related to possession of child pornography.

Ayoola Ajayi was charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators seized a computer during the investigation into Lueck’s death.

“West Regional Computer Forensics Lab examined the computer and found numerous images of children engaged in sex acts,” a news release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said.

Written by DAVID WELLS, SCOTT MCKANE, Fox13Now.com.

