TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | Oct. 2-4
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Stewart Seidman & COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Wil Adams with Lynda Sentker | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Deborah Bice | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m. | Start STG Entrepreneur Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon | Voter Registration Day | Admission: Free | Location: Iron County Care and Share, 222 W. 900 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Full Moon Sound Journey | Admission: $20 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Full Moon Flow Mini Workshop | Admission: $55 | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Flu Shoot-Out | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Physical Education Building, 256 N. 600 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $74.95 | Location: C-A-L Ranch Stores, 750 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Independent Flow with Keshia Sawyer | Admission: $35 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Thai Yoga Therapy Mini Retreat | Admission: $44 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 2-5 p.m. | Mats & Mimosas | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Shakti Heart Opening Women’s Ceremony | Admission: $50 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Man With the Pointed Toes | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Admission: $17-21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Auditions for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics Club, 476 E. Riverside Drive Bldg. C, St. George.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Harvest Fest at Nature Hills Farm | Admission: $5 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Cedar Haunt | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Mo’ Bettahs Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Mo’ Bettahs, 1333 S. Hilton Drive Unit 303, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Community Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | PAWS Garage Sale | Admission: Free | Location: PAWS, 1125 W. 1130 North Bldg. 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The Happy Factory Open House | Admission: Free | Location: The Happy Factory, 896 N. 2175 West Circle, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-10 p.m. | Sweet on St. George Celebration in Chocolate | Admission: $85-$145 | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series – Mister Hyde | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | BLACK Sabbatical | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Saturday Music in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Debra Sill | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Retro Rising | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Spinz | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The Ultimate Trailblazer | Admission: $5 | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George StreetFest | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Phantoms of the Fox Theatre | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright Haunted House | Admission: $14.95-$20.95 | Location: Fiesta Fright, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Fall Paddlefest 2020 | Admission: $10-$75 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
