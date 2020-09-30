March 23, 1949 — September 23, 2020

Ronald James Christensen, 71, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born in Raymond Alberta, Canada, the youngest of four children to Elmo Knight Christensen and Alice McBride Christensen, on March 23, 1949.

He married Elsie Shelley Christensen Nov. 10, 1979, in Elfrida, Arizona. On Nov. 5, 2016, Ron and Elsie were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple.

Ron and Elsie had four daughters and he loved watching his family get bigger with each marriage and each grandchild. His favorite thing in the world was being around his family and the more it grew the happier he was. He had a love for his family that was immeasurable.

Ron drove a semi-truck for most his life and while he missed his family, he enjoyed being out on the road. He owned and was the sole operator of Gold Star Heavy Haul. Over the 50 years he spent driving, Ron logged more than 5 million miles behind the wheel.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Elmo; his mother, Alice; brother, Dale, and sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Elsie, his daughters: Dixie (Kevin) Farnsworth, Shelley (Rich Kemp) Pollock, Alberta Renee (Lance) Christensen-Hannig, Audrey (Justin) Cannon; his brother Gordon; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to gf.me/u/y2r3ny. A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main St., Hurricane, Utah. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

