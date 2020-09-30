City of St. George plans ‘Spark in the Dark’ interactive game for community

Participant in Public Power Week, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Energy Services Department is planning ‘Spark in the Dark,’ an interactive game for people of all ages with several prize possibilities to celebrate ‘Public Power Week.’

Public power utilities across the U.S. celebrate Public Power Week the first full week of October every year to help customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility.

“It is important that we educate the community about the benefits of owning their own electric utility,” Laurie Mangum, director of energy services for the city of St. George said in a press release. “Those benefits include rate stability, well-paying jobs for residents and policies that align with our city’s priorities.”

Spark in the Dark will take place Oct. 4-10 Each game has a storyboard and a short quiz, with material appropriate for four distinct age groups: elementary school-age students; middle and high school age students; those ages 18-54; and 55-older. For ages 18-54, there is a scavenger hunt that involves nine different location visits.

Each participant must click here to play. Those who complete the game will be entered into a random drawing for a Samsung Galaxy Tab A. Two tablet winners will be chosen in each age group. Rules and more information can be found on the link.

