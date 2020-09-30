September 25, 1931 — September 29, 2020

Kenneth K. Bates, 89, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Tooele, Utah to Kenneth and Ernestine (Kearns) Bates.

He married the love of his life, Vaudis Empey of Magna, Utah on Sept. 12, 1952. They had been married 68 wonderful years, residing in St. George the last 26 of those. A graduate of Tooele High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force and later pursued a career with the Utah Highway Patrol as Chief Radio Engineer.

Both an outdoorsman and a family man, he will be remembered by those who knew him for his love of boating, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, snowmobiling and motorcycling. He derived great pleasure in sharing his interests with his wife and children who will always be grateful for his zest and enthusiasm for life.

He was an avid believer in the idea of community service, having spent much of his life volunteering variously as youth softball coach, gun safety instructor, neighborhood handyman, electrician and auto mechanic. His many skills and talents were frequently put to good use in the service of his fellow man.

Being baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in May of 2011, after many years of contemplation, he was to finally achieve one of his remaining goals. He is survived by his loving wife, Vaudis (Empey) Bates; daughter, Sandy Hunt, and son Ron Bates.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.