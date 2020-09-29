‘What I do will change generations to follow’: Dixie State TRiO program awarded $1.8 million grant

Dixie State University students participate in peer tutoring. The university’s TRiO program has been awarded a $1.8 million grant to offer student support services and help qualified students earn associate degrees, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s TRiO Student Support Services has received a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, which will enable the program to help over 600 first generation, low-income and disabled students earn associate degrees throughout the next five years.

According to a press release from the university, Dixie State earned the highest score on the grant application in the state of Utah, missing only one point in the 125-point grant assessment and resulting in the university receiving more funding than ever since Dixie State added its TRiO program to campus in the 1980s.

“Working with first-generation, low-income and disabled populations is extremely rewarding because I not only see a life change, but what I do will change generations to follow,” Dixie State’s Director of Student Support Services Jonathan Morrell said in the press release.

Morrell applied for the grant on behalf of the university.

Funds will be awarded through Aug. 31, 2025, and will make it possible for the university to provide a variety of free services to help underserved students complete their associate degrees and prepare to earn bachelor’s degrees.

Morrell added that the university’s grant application was successful thanks to TRiO students’ high graduation and retention rates, good academic standing and enhanced financial literacy. Through TRiO, students practice self-direction, resourcefulness and resiliency by participating in one-on-one academic advising, service opportunities, peer tutoring and more.

The program focuses on academic development and personal enrichment to help participants become successful students, college graduates, respected professionals in their fields and global citizens who practice lifelong learning.

To apply for TRiO services, click here.

