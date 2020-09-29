Improper lane change causes 3-vehicle crash, police say

ST. GEORGE — Police say a three-vehicle collision on Red Cliffs Drive Monday night was caused by a driver making an improper lane change.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of 1680 East and Red Cliffs Drive.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News that two vehicles, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Chevrolet Cruze, were traveling in the same direction, eastbound on Red Cliffs, with the Cruze positioned a bit behind the Jetta and to its right.

“Just before 1680 East, there’s a third lane that opens up to the right,” he said, referring to the right turn lane on Red Cliffs Drive that is in front of the Arctic Circle restaurant.

“The driver of the Jetta decided that they needed to turn onto 1680 East and tried to make a lane change over a solid white line into that lane, which was already occupied by that vehicle, the Chevy Cruze,” Bangerter said.

After getting sideswiped by the Jetta, the Cruze left the roadway to the right, went up over a curb, sidewalk and some landscaping before striking a third car, a Nissan Sentra that was stopped on 1680 East waiting to turn left at the traffic light.

No serious injuries were reported. A Gold Cross Ambulance did respond to the scene but left without transporting anyone.

Bangerter said the Jetta’s driver was cited for making an improper lane change, while the driver of the Cruze was cited for not having insurance.

The Jetta had some minor damage but was still operable, while the other two vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted for nearly an hour while crews worked to clear the scene, including the complete closure of 1680 East. St. George Fire Department personnel assisted with the cleanup.

This report is based on preliminary information from law enforcement and first responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

