June 20, 1942 — September 19, 2020

The family of Claire Mineer want to announce her passing on Sept. 19, 2020. After suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for the better part of nine years, she passed peacefully with family at her side.

Born Clara Jean Granger in Overton, Nevada on June 20, 1942, where she was the seventh of eight children, six sisters and one brother. The family moved to Salt Lake City where she met and married Roger Shepherd. They raised four children together.

After leaving Salt Lake City, she took up sales in southern California, eventually getting her Real Estate Broker’s license. Claire eventually moved to St George Utah to be near her sister Jeri, where she met Larry Mineer. They were married in 2005. Before their time together was cut short by Alzheimer’s, they enjoyed golfing, skiing, hiking, tennis, traveling and visiting family and friends in their motorhome. She was also very proud of the many hours spent with the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.

We want to thank the staff at Spring Gardens and Sunrise of Sandy for their outstanding care of Claire for over five years, and a very special thanks and great appreciation to daughter-in-law Kim Shepherd for her thoughtful and loving attention to Claire’s final years.

A celebration of life will be held on October 17, 2020, in Murray, Utah.