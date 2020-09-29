Police respond to verbal dispute, find home on fire in Mesquite

ST. GEORGE — Police responded to reports of a verbal dispute and discovered a home on fire in Mesquite Monday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. MDT, officers were dispatched to a residence on First South Street in Mesquite on a report of a verbal dispute taking place in the home.

Responding officers arrived to find that the rear of the home was on fire, which is when Mesquite Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene.

When crews arrived, the fire had consumed one of the rooms to the rear of the home and was spreading into the attic. Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack on the blaze to prevent it from spreading further, Mesquite Fire Captain Spencer Lewis said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Lewis told St. George News that within 20 minutes of the alarm sounding at the station, the fire was extinguished, including the process of “dispatch, response turnout, set up of hoses and entry of attack.”

The fire destroyed one of the rooms to the rear of the home and left the attic area heavily damaged. The interior of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the rest of the structure itself was spared.

Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver told St. George News the only information officers had at the time of the initial call was related to a verbal dispute taking place inside of the home, and the details surrounding the fire, and the entire incident itself, is still under investigation.

Oliver also said no further details could be released at this time, pending the fire investigation. Once that is concluded, he said, additional information will be made available.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue responded to the fire and mutual aid was provided by Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire and Ambulance and the Bunkerville Fire Department.

The residents were able to evacuate the home safely prior to the fire department’s arrival and no injuries were reported.

