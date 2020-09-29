MISSING: Washington City police asking for help locating teen with autism

Jonathon Jolley, 14, went missing from Chrysalis Home in Washington City and multiple agencies are searching for the teen, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Washington City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple agencies have been called in to search for a 14-year-old teen who has gone missing from a Chrysalis Home in Washington City Tuesday.

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News that 14-year-old Jonathon Jolley wandered off from the care center shortly before 10:15 a.m. and was initially seen heading north on Rolling Hills Road in Washington City. He was spotted a short time later walking through a nearby ravine heading south.

The youth has autism and is a resident of Chrysalis Home and is outfitted with a device that serves as a radio frequency-based tracking system called Project Lifesaver. Officers are attempting to track him using the device but have not been able to locate him yet.

Jolley is described as a white male standing 5 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build. He is wearing only orange shorts and is not wearing any shoes or a shirt.

He also said the youth “is very good at hiding,” making the search even more difficult. A drone has been brought in and is flying the area in search of the teen.

Officers in Washington City have been joined by multiple departments, including the St. George Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and LaVerkin Police.

Anyone with information concerning Jolley’s whereabouts is being asked to call emergency dispatch at 435-634-5730.

