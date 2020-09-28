Sept. 25, 2020 – June 24, 1942

Tracy LaMar Aiken, beloved husband, father and friend, was welcomed to his heavenly home on Friday September 25, 2020 at the age of 78.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 24, 1942 to Wilford Henry and Ebba Juliet Stevens Aiken. He married his sweetheart, Beverly Elizabeth Barrows on April 28, 1962; their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on December 16, 1965. Tracy was the youngest of three boys. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Henry Gene and Nathan Wilford.

Tracy grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Granite High School and attended the University of Utah and Westminster College. He was an incredibly hard worker, retiring from Pacific Corp. He wouldn’t want us to list his many titles, but rather be known for his accomplishments and deeds.

Tracy and Bev raised three children: Jacqueline Kay Behling, Stacey Lynn Condie, and Trent Steven. They made their first home in Granger, Utah. Dad was then able to fulfill his lifelong dream of living on a farm (his hobby, our work), raising hay, livestock and his kids in Ferron, Utah. He and his wife later settled in the St. George, Utah area.

Tracy was known for his love of horses, an uncanny whit and sense of humor, playing pranks, and a knack for telling the tallest tales. He knew how to make you feel like the most important person in the room and he knew the value of listening.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tracy is survived by his dear wife, Beverly Barrows Aiken; his two daughters, Jacqueline (Jeff) Behling, Stacey (Kevin) Condie; and his son, Trent (Jennifer) Aiken; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren, with one on the way.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom.

