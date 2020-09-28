Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with multiple broken bones following a collision with an SUV near Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27.

ST. GEORGE — A man is in jail facing multiple felony charges following an early-morning arrest after he was allegedly found in a parking lot near Dixie State University and was later linked to a series of burglaries.

ST. GEORGE — A LaVerkin man is in jail following multiple threats of violence made against city employees and police officers over the phone and in-person.

According to a probable cause statement, Justin Lloyd McNeel, 39, made violent threats against LaVerkin city employees and specific police officers.

ST. GEORGE — Police believe a motorcycle rider who taken to the hospital following a vehicle collision Friday night by Red Cliffs Mall triggered the crash by running a red light.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s leading steward of public lands has been serving unlawfully, blocking him from continuing in the position in the latest pushback against the administration’s practice of filling key positions without U.S. Senate approval.

ST. GEORGE — After an attempt to flee from police on foot failed, a Santa Clara man was arrested late Saturday night and faces multiple felony charges.

According to charging document filed with the 5th District Court, the incident began when a Santa Clara officer stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign.

