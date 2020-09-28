Giant pumpkins break Utah state record at weigh-off in Lehi

Mohamed Sadiq poses with family alongside his giant pumpkin in Lehi, Utah, September 2020 | Photo by Ryann Seamons, courtesy of Fox 13 News, St. George News

LEHI, Utah (AP) — The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded eight pumpkins in Utah this year weighing over 1,000 pounds, setting a state record.

The first-place pumpkin at the 16th Annual UGPG Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off on Saturday weighed an incredible 1,825 pounds, Fox 13 News reported.

The hefty gourd was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. It was the largest pumpkin to be grown outside of a greenhouse and the second largest pumpkin ever grown in the state, event organizers said.

The event was an official weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an organization that has made giant pumpkin growing a cultivated hobby with standards that ensure fruit quality, competition fairness and education.

The group is hosting a second event at Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove on Oct. 10.

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

