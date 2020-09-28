AMBER Alert issued for child kidnapped during visitation

September 28, 2020
Police are looking for 43-year-old Emily Jolley, who kidnapped her son during a recent visitation, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Unified Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City has issued a statewide AMBER alert for a 6-year-old kidnapped during a visitation in Millcreek.

Vehicle possibly being driven by Emily Jolley, who kidnapped her son during a recent visitation, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Unified Police Department, St. George News

According to the online AMBER Alert, people are asked to be on the lookout for 43-year-old Emily Jolley, who reportedly kidnapped her son, 6-year-old Terran Alexander Butler, during a supervised visit. Jolley is suspected to be driving a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah license plates E847GT, and she is described as follows:

  • Race: White.
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches.
  • Weight: 140 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue

6-year-old Butler is described as follows:

  • Race: White.
  • Height: 4 feet
  • Weight: 40 pounds.
  • Hair: Blonde.
  • Eyes: Brown.
  • Clothing: Black gym shorts, hiking boots, green T-shirt with blue sleeves.
6-year-old Terran Alexander Butler, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Unified Police Department, St. George News

The alert stated that Jolley may be heading to Washington state. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 9-1-1.

