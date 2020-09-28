AMBER Alert issued for child kidnapped during visitation

Police are looking for 43-year-old Emily Jolley, who kidnapped her son during a recent visitation, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Unified Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City has issued a statewide AMBER alert for a 6-year-old kidnapped during a visitation in Millcreek.

According to the online AMBER Alert, people are asked to be on the lookout for 43-year-old Emily Jolley, who reportedly kidnapped her son, 6-year-old Terran Alexander Butler, during a supervised visit. Jolley is suspected to be driving a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah license plates E847GT, and she is described as follows:

Race: White.

Height: 5 feet 8 inches.

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

6-year-old Butler is described as follows:

Race: White.

Height: 4 feet

Weight: 40 pounds.

Hair: Blonde.

Eyes: Brown.

Clothing: Black gym shorts, hiking boots, green T-shirt with blue sleeves.

The alert stated that Jolley may be heading to Washington state. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 9-1-1.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.