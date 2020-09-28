AMBER Alert issued for child kidnapped during visitation

ST. GEORGE — The Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City has issued a statewide AMBER alert for a 6-year-old kidnapped during a visitation in Millcreek.
According to the online AMBER Alert, people are asked to be on the lookout for 43-year-old Emily Jolley, who reportedly kidnapped her son, 6-year-old Terran Alexander Butler, during a supervised visit. Jolley is suspected to be driving a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah license plates E847GT, and she is described as follows:
- Race: White.
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches.
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
6-year-old Butler is described as follows:
- Race: White.
- Height: 4 feet
- Weight: 40 pounds.
- Hair: Blonde.
- Eyes: Brown.
- Clothing: Black gym shorts, hiking boots, green T-shirt with blue sleeves.
The alert stated that Jolley may be heading to Washington state. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 9-1-1.
