Dec. 29, 1937 – Sept. 24, 2020

Margie Sharlene Brown Andersen George passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 from causes incident to age after suffering from Parkinson’s Disease for 18 years. She was born the youngest of six children in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 29, 1937 to Joseph A. Brown and Vera Larsen Brown.

Margie was a hard worker and genuinely enjoyed all the effort needed to be a mother. Her family moved to Arco, Idaho in 1951 to run a motel, where she changed sheets and cleaned the rooms. She married Carl LeRoy Andersen on July 26, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and were the parents of six children, Royce, Jolene, Ryan, Eric, Rodney, and Jeffrey. They enjoyed family drives in Millcreek Canyon, camping trips to Bear Lake, boating in Lake Powell, and yearly trips to visit cousins in Idaho.

After Carl’s untimely death in 1980 she married Gary F. George in March of 1981. They later moved to Arvada, Colorado for five years before finally moving to St. George, Utah in 1986 to run a new Motor Sports Land dealership. Shortly thereafter she started Snowbird Haven RV with her son, Eric. She was a fantastic saleswoman and continued to sell until she retired in 1999.

Margie loved competition and sports, and spent her time golfing, bowling, playing volleyball, gardening, cooking, playing cutthroat hands of cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a disciple of Christ and followed his teachings all her life. She gladly served in any calling she was given, including Young Women’s President, Relief Society President, Family History Specialist, and Visiting Teacher. She was honest and kind and will be remembered as the best grandma ever.

Margie was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl and Gary, and her brother Ardell and her sister Merlene. She is survived by her children, Royce Andersen, Jolene Wilkes, Ryan (Judi) Andersen, Eric Andersen, Rodney (Brooke) Andersen, Gary (Jennifer) George, Jr., and Jeffrey (Margo) Andersen, 28 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Pine View Mortuary in St. George, Utah on Tuesday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held for family at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

